Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.65). Vapotherm posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

VAPO stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.68. 146,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,462. The firm has a market cap of $587.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $51,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,893.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 136,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.