Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veritex by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $16,893,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Veritex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

VBTX opened at $36.22 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.79 per share, with a total value of $327,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

