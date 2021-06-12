Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives $18.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ VRCA traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 739,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ted White acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 751,330 shares of company stock worth $11,026,218 over the last three months. 42.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 454,160 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

