Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.59 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $35.51 million and $598,596.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,919.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.39 or 0.06702218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.65 or 0.01633233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.69 or 0.00455714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00155857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.50 or 0.00689049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00452000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.81 or 0.00355813 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,430,547 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

