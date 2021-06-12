Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:VRUS opened at $0.13 on Friday. Verus International has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18.
Verus International Company Profile
