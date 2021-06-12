Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.63

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $14.70 million and approximately $765,252.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00457222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,396 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.