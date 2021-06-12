VIBE Trading Up 9.6% This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $20,118.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.00792438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.18 or 0.08352578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00086244 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

