Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 1,609.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $90,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,568. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.46 million, a P/E ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.40. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

