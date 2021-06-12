Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,093 shares of company stock worth $21,090,607 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFIX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

