Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Shares Up 1.7%

Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.44. 118,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 380,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vireo Health International in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24.

Vireo Health International Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. It cultivates cannabis; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other retail locations, and third-party dispensaries. The company grows and/or processes cannabis in eight markets and operates 16 dispensaries.

