Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Ashley Steel Acquires 552 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Ashley Steel purchased 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,259 ($16.45) per share, with a total value of £6,949.68 ($9,079.80).

LON VTY opened at GBX 1,257 ($16.42) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,247.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. Vistry Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65).

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 807 ($10.54) to GBX 1,267 ($16.55) in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Vistry Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,275.80 ($16.67).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

