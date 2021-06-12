Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Vivendi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vivendi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS VIVHY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,512. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

