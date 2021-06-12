VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. VNX Exchange has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $58,169.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One VNX Exchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00061321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.00786491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.43 or 0.08274643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00086160 BTC.

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

