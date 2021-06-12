Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VLPNY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

