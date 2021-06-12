Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Voestalpine to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Voestalpine stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.31.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

