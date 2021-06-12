Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volex plc (LON:VLX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 356.12 ($4.65). Volex shares last traded at GBX 351 ($4.59), with a volume of 250,209 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Volex from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 343.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The company has a market capitalization of £551.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

