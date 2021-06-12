Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VWAGY. AlphaValue raised Volkswagen to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

VWAGY opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.16.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

