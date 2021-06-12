Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) versus Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Financial Comparison

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) and Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Volt Information Sciences and Tapinator, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volt Information Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.93%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than Tapinator.

Risk and Volatility

Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and Tapinator’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.10 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -5.83 Tapinator $4.45 million 1.62 N/A N/A N/A

Tapinator has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Volt Information Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and Tapinator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences -3.07% -18.20% -2.59% Tapinator N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Tapinator shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tapinator beats Volt Information Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. The company also provides in-app purchase and subscription services. Tapinator, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

