Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 1,246 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.76. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock valued at $177,529,685. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

