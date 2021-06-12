Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 749 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after buying an additional 312,630 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 267.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after buying an additional 304,954 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,144,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after buying an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,478 shares of company stock worth $2,110,298 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

HRL opened at $48.78 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.