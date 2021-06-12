W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $79.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

Several research firms have commented on WRB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 627,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,501. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

