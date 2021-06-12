Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 596 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $236.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

