Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,220 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 128,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

FAST opened at $52.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

