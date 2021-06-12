Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,564,000 after purchasing an additional 503,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,206,000 after purchasing an additional 742,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $114,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,905,000 after buying an additional 183,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after buying an additional 1,316,679 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. TheStreet upgraded The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of MOS opened at $34.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

