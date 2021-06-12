Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,833,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 887,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 585,292 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,380,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,875,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,805,000 after acquiring an additional 317,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.78 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.77.

