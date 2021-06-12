Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,693 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.76, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.46. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.