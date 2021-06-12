Wedbush Comments on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will earn $3.51 per share for the year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after purchasing an additional 359,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

