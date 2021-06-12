WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) PT Raised to C$11.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WLYYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of WLYYF stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

