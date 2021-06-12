Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 7,277.8% in May

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 7,277.8% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 294.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 266,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 165,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 146.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 46,382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 173.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 112,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter.

EOD stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

