Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,900,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,249,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $188.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

