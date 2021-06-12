WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.78.

WCC stock opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,041.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

