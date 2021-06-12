Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 537.5% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE GDO opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,348 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 186,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

