Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth $253,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

