Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Position Lifted by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Westlake Chemical stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.42. 381,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,906. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.21. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

