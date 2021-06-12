Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.83.

NYSE WPM opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $10,928,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

