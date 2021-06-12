Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$72.50

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$72.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.44.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM stock opened at C$58.33 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$76.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$373.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$200,164.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$289,809.18. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$161,359.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at C$2,119,880.47. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.