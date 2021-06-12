William J. Stromberg Sells 7,000 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TROW stock opened at $193.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $196.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

