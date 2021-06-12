William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Purchases $28,350.00 in Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Amy Jean Hannigan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $85,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amy Jean Hannigan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Amy Jean Hannigan bought 5,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,100.00.

NASDAQ WMPN opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.40. William Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $3,041,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.