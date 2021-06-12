Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Shares of AIQUY opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $35.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.