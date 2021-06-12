Wolverine World Wide, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WWW. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

WWW opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after purchasing an additional 711,972 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after buying an additional 333,015 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 86.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 153,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

