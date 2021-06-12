Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 6%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.89. 87,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,085,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.