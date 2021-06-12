Workiva (NYSE:WK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

WK opened at $100.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Workiva has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -107.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $737,319.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,092.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,922 shares of company stock worth $11,331,141 in the last ninety days. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

