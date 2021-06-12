Workiva (NYSE:WK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of WK opened at $100.71 on Friday. Workiva has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $737,319.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,092.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,922 shares of company stock worth $11,331,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

