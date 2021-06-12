World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

INT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,721.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,687 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.