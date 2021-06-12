WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on WPP. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth $32,470,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WPP by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.25. WPP has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

