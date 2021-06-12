Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,042 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,392% compared to the average volume of 338 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

NYSE WH opened at $75.45 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $78.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,445,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,855,000 after purchasing an additional 96,353 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,120,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

