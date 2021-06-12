Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Position Lifted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after buying an additional 494,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $954,773,000 after buying an additional 875,577 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,352,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,595,000 after buying an additional 141,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $111,574,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $637,033. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

