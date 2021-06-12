Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Position Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

