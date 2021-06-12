XinFin Network (XDC) Market Cap Reaches $590.05 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $590.05 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XinFin Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $400.09 or 0.01116038 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,672,747,962 coins and its circulating supply is 12,272,747,962 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

