XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,324,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $149.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 114.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.28.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 705,818 shares of company stock worth $95,520,532. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.